Tonight: Children’s Museum of Richmond holding first virtual event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum of Richmond is hosting its first free, virtual event on Saturday, Sept. 19.
“Twilight Carniball: The Roaring 20s” starts at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live and the event website. The night-in features crafts and music by Good Shot Judy.
Tonight, attendees will make pin-hole cameras. Here are the supplies you will need:
- Cardboard Box
- Scissors
- Marker
- Tape (not clear, use masking tape, duct tape, etc.)
- Pin (like a safety pin or push pin)
The children museum’s auction is open and premier packages are available until Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. The silent auction is open until Friday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
To see the full list of auction items, visit this website.
