Tonight: Children’s Museum of Richmond holding first virtual event
The Children's Museum of Richmond's Twilight Carniball is Saturday, Sept. 19. (Source: Children's Museum of Richmond)
By Hannah Eason | September 19, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 12:47 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum of Richmond is hosting its first free, virtual event on Saturday, Sept. 19.

“Twilight Carniball: The Roaring 20s” starts at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live and the event website. The night-in features crafts and music by Good Shot Judy.

Tonight, attendees will make pin-hole cameras. Here are the supplies you will need:

  • Cardboard Box
  • Scissors
  • Marker
  • Tape (not clear, use masking tape, duct tape, etc.)
  • Pin (like a safety pin or push pin)

The children museum’s auction is open and premier packages are available until Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. The silent auction is open until Friday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

To see the full list of auction items, visit this website.

