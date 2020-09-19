Richmond launches program to promote literary arts, applications open for ‘literary leader’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond launched a new program that will aim to highlight local artists and promote literary arts.
The Richmond Poet Laureate program will choose interested artists to serve as “literary leaders” for a two-year term, starting January 2021. The leaders will work with individuals who are interested in poetry as well as those that are less familiar with the medium.
Applicants must have been a resident of Richmond or surrounding counties for the last five years and be at least 21 years old. A release from the city states that applicant’s will be weighed by their commitment to the community and dedication to poetry — not necessarily any traditional publication credentials.
Those who are interested in applying can learn more at this website. Applications close on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.
“Richmond should always embrace the arts as an accessible way to provide hope and encouragement,” said Human Service Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Reggie Gordon. “The Poet Laureate will give us another opportunity to use the power of words to heal wounds, open hearts and minds and weave us closer together.”
The Poet Laureate Committee includes representatives from community organizations who are dedicated to uplifting the literary arts. Donors have agreed to provide an annual $4,000 honorarium to the chosen candidate to support their work and compensate for their time.
