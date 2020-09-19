Man in critical condition after Manchester shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Manchester area of Richmond early Saturday morning.
Richmond police responded to reports of a shooting near Stockton Street near E. Fifth and Sixth streets around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is obtained.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.