Man in critical condition after Manchester shooting
By Hannah Eason | September 19, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT - Updated September 19 at 9:44 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Manchester area of Richmond early Saturday morning.

Richmond police responded to reports of a shooting near Stockton Street near E. Fifth and Sixth streets around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is obtained.

