Gov. Northam recognizes Clean Energy Week in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state proclamation on Friday which made Virginia the 17th state to recognize Clean Energy Week.
Northam’s proclamation recognizes Sept. 21-25, 2020, as Clean Energy Week.
The proclamation stressed the importance of clean energy on Virginia’s economy. The solar industry supports more than 12,000 jobs and the energy efficiency industry supports more than 75,000 jobs.
“Individuals and organizations in Virginia should support solutions that address America’s economic and energy needs in the 21st century, and implement the cleanest energy technologies available; and whereas,” the proclamation states. “Virginia’s entrepreneurs and small businesses must come together with government collaboration to assert American energy leadership and ensure low-cost reliable energy at home.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.