Forecast: Breezy and fall-like weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A northerly breeze may make us feel even cooler for Saturday and Sunday
Along the tidal rivers of Eastern VA, including the Bay, be alert for significant Coastal Flooding due to strong onshore winds.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. North wind 10-20mph. Highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: 1st Day of Fall: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs around 80.
