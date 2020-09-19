Coronavirus 7-day testing positivity rate fell below 6% Sunday | See latest numbers here

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 140,511 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday - an 856 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,015 deaths with 10,591 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,023,267 tests have been given throughout the state. The positivity rate fell to 5.9 percent Sunday - at the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
One new outbreak was reported Sunday; the total number is now at 973. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 21,461 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,007 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,758 cases, 307 hospitalizations, 91 deaths
- Henrico: 5,269 cases, 416 hospitalizations, 209 deaths
- Richmond: 4,495 cases, 408 hospitalizations, 56 deaths
- Hanover: 1,222 cases, 97 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
- Petersburg: 718 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 28 deaths
- Goochland: 256 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.