Virginia lawmakers react to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

"Today, our country lost one of its true leaders. Rest in Peace, Justice Ginsburg. Her courage, moral clarity, and incisive analysis will be so badly missed. She paved the way for so many in this country and she has inspired generations of women to follow their dreams and make a true difference in the world. She transformed our legal system and worked tirelessly to overturn discriminatory statutes, making our country a more fair, equal, and just place. Her legacy and spirit will live on in every American whose life she impacted and she leaves a massive hole that can never be filled.