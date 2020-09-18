VDH reports nearly 3,000 COV ID-19 deaths, 9 new outbreaks

Health department blames data backlog for 2 consecutive days of death increases

VDH reports nearly 3,000 COV ID-19 deaths, 9 new outbreaks
The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,990 deaths on Sunday, Sept. 19. (Source: Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 30, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated September 19 at 9:58 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 139,655 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday - a 953 case increase in the last 24 hours.

The state totals stand at 2,990 deaths with 10,562 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,007,323 tests have been given throughout the state. The positivity rate is 6.4%. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.

Nine new outbreaks were reported Saturday; the total number is now 972. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.

A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 21,397 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,966 healthcare workers.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 5,724 cases, 305 hospitalizations, 90 deaths
  • Henrico: 5,224 cases, 413 hospitalizations, 208 deaths
  • Richmond: 4,468 cases, 408 hospitalizations, 55 deaths
  • Hanover: 1,212 cases, 97 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
  • Petersburg: 717 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 26 deaths
  • Goochland: 255 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.