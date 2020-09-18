VDH reports nearly 3,000 COV ID-19 deaths, 9 new outbreaks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 139,655 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday - a 953 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,990 deaths with 10,562 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,007,323 tests have been given throughout the state. The positivity rate is 6.4%. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Nine new outbreaks were reported Saturday; the total number is now 972. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 21,397 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,966 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,724 cases, 305 hospitalizations, 90 deaths
- Henrico: 5,224 cases, 413 hospitalizations, 208 deaths
- Richmond: 4,468 cases, 408 hospitalizations, 55 deaths
- Hanover: 1,212 cases, 97 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
- Petersburg: 717 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 26 deaths
- Goochland: 255 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.