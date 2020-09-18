VDH project says COVID-19 antibodies high in Hispanic population

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced the results of its Coronavirus Serology Project conducted during the summer of 2020. According to the project, the presence of antibodies was high in the Hispanic population.
The percentage of COVID-19 antibodies in Hispanic individuals is 10.2%, residents of the Northern region (4.4%), and among those uninsured or insured through Medicaid (3.8%), the study says.
Statewide, Hispanic ethnicity, residence in an apartment building or other multi-family housing unit, and reported contact with a COVID-19 case significantly increased the risk of having a positive antibody test.
An estimated 2.4% of adult Virginians have antibody test evidence of a prior COVID-19 infection.
From June 1 to August 14, 2020, 4,675 adult outpatients presenting for non-COVID related health care agreed to complete a questionnaire and provide a blood sample for COVID-19 antibody testing.
Participating health care systems across Virginia include:
- Inova Health System (Northern)
- Virginia Commonwealth University (Central)
- Sentara Healthcare (Eastern)
- Carilion Clinic (Southwest)
- University of Virginia (Northwest)
Enrollment was stratified to meet the age, race, and ethnic population distribution of each region.
