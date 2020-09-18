United Way installs free libraries across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg will be installing six new Little Free Libraries, and restock five libraries across the region.
The five restocking events will take place on Sept. 23, and volunteers are still needed for the Bellwood Elementary School and Family Lifeline Little Free Libraries.
For those who are interested in volunteering for the re-stocking and installation events, click here.
Volunteers will pick up boxes of donated books in a contact-free manner from United Way’s office at 2001 Maywill Street, Suite 201, load up their personal vehicle, and deliver the donations to the Little Free Library location.
The nonprofit will host six installation events across Richmond and Petersburg from Sept. 24 to Oct. 13:
- Sept. 24, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. – Pine Camp Cultural Arts & Community Center
- Oct. 1, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. – Green Acres Mobile Home Park
- Oct. 2, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. – Housing Families First’s Hillard House
- Oct. 8, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. – Pine Fork Park (This event has been filled)
- Oct. 10, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. – YWCA’s Sprout School
- Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. – Crimson Clinic at Petersburg High School
At the events, volunteers will be required to wear face coverings. Contact with other volunteers will be minimized and social distancing will be maintained as best as possible.
Groups of 2-4 individuals who feel comfortable being in close proximity to one another are encouraged to volunteer for the installations of the United Way Little Free Libraries.
Volunteers will also be expected to sign a liability waiver and photo release upon arrival.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.