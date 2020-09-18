‘This is not fair:’ Denham Springs football player dies following collapse at practice

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved high schooler who collapsed at football practice on Tuesday.
Remy Hidalgo, a junior offensive lineman at Denham Springs High School was hospitalized after collapsing during football practice on September 15.
According to a post by his mother, Hidalgo passed away Friday morning.
“Today officially marks the most impossible day in my life. How will I get through life with out you. The love of my life. My baby boy! You could not have been more perfect if you tried. You were loved more than you will ever know. You were the best son, brother, grandson, and friend. I wish I could take your place I don’t want to hear you are in a better place !! You are supposed to be with me. You still had too many things to finish and accomplish. I am mad right now!! Very mad!!!!! This is not fair I just want you back,” the post reads. “I love you more than a human could love another human. I love you to heaven and back my sweet angel."
A spokesperson for Livingston Parish School Board says counselors will be available at the high school.
“Everyone is very saddened by this news. We all were praying and hoping for his recovery. School counselors will be available today and in the coming days for any students or faculty who may need assistance. We ask for prayers today for his family and this community as we struggle with the loss of such a special young man," the statement read.
A vigil was held Wednesday night at the school.
According to a post on Facebook by Lee Ann Watson, Hidalgo arrived at the hospital unconscious with a 106° fever. Doctors say he suffered a heat stroke, her post says.
“Through the night he has been declining," Watson said, asking for prayers.
Hidalgo’s mother says doctors think he may have suffered brain damage.
“His blood pressure keeps dropping. They are having to give him lots of fluids and potassium and electrolytes. They think he may have some intestinal and kidney damage. He has had some seizures. They are trying to get him stable to transfer him to New Orleans but they have to stabilize him," his mother told Watson.
“They have had to paralyze him so the machine will do all of the breathing for him bc his heart can’t keep up. They had to give him plasma bc his bowel & throw up have blood. Medical team is trying to stabilize him enough to move him to NOLA. The goal is to move him to NOLA & put him on the life support machine for ALL of his organs to try to heal. It’s confirmed, it was a Heat Stroke. Please continue to pray, God is in control,” the post said.
Livingston Parish Public Schools issued the following statement on the matter just before noon Wednesday:
"A Denham Springs High School football player was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, Sept. 15), following an incident that occurred during practice.
That student-athlete remains in hospital care today. The student’s name and health condition are not being released due to student-privacy and HIPAA laws, as well as respect for the family. Friends and community members are asked to keep the student and his family in their prayers at this time.
The Denham Springs High School football team held practice yesterday, beginning at 3 p.m. All normal safety protocols were followed by coaches and staff prior to and during the practice. The incident occurred near the end of practice.
Three trainers were present during the team’s practice and all responded immediately to the incident, providing medical assistance, and calling 9-1-1 for paramedic assistance and for the student to be transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital."
