Steady stream of voters as early voting kicks off in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early voting is officially underway in Virginia. Friday, long lines of people were the scene at voter registrar offices across Central Virginia as people began to cast their ballots.
“Nothing is easy right now. Nothing’s easy,” said Kristin Richardson, a Richmond early voter.
With a lot on their minds, and a lot on the line, city voters, including Richardson, began to make their voices heard with the kick off to early voting.
“There’s just so much pressure right now and we all feel such a loss of control, right? What can we control right now. But this is one thing we can take control of. One thing that is going to make such a big difference,” said Richardson.
Inside Richmond’s new voter registrar location on West Laburnum Avenue there was a steady stream of voters all day long with hundreds showing up, even by the busload, to cast a ballot. General Voter Registrar Kirk Showalter says this location can host upwards of 30 voters at once with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
“We’ve been doing the as what I call the big box store thing with the walkie talkies okay you can let 20 more in,” said Showalter.
Voters like Chris and Shelia Keating are happy they have the option to vote early and without needing an excuse this year.
“We really didn’t know what to expect because there are so many days to vote,” said Shelia Keating.
“This is great that we’re actually able to have the option to do it this way,” said Chris Keating.
The couple says the process was simple and they felt safe.
“It was really really good. Everything was real well marked,” said Shelia Keating.
“Easy peasy. Things couldn’t have gone better. This is ideal,” said Chris Keating.
Remember, the Saturday before Election Day is the last day to vote early.
