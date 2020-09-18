On the Sidelines- September 18

That state semifinal showdown took place at perennial power Lake Taylor. The Chiefs and Titans went back and forth on both sides of the ball, and Monacan held a slim 14-12 lead late in the fourth quarter. Lake Taylor put together a drive and lined up for a game-winning field goal attempt with 14 seconds left. Monacan would successfully block the field goal try, but as the Chiefs celebrated, the ball was still live, as it had not advanced past the line of scrimmage on the block, and the Titans picked up the ball and scored for the 19-14 win.