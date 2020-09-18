Senators Warner, Kaine announce more than $9.5M to support Virginia firefighters

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday, September 18, that Albemarle County Fire Rescue will be getting $1.9 million from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. The Charlottesville Fire Department is set to receive $3.4 million, while Roanoke County Fire & Rescue gets $2.9 million, and $1,2 million is going to Warren County Fire & Rescue.