Sen. Mark Warner votes in Alexandria as Virginia opens early voting

Sen. Mark Warner votes in Alexandria as Virginia opens early voting
Senator Mark Warner speaks to campaign staffers and media on the first day of early voting in Virginia (Source: Gray DC)
By Alana Austin | Gray DC | September 18, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 9:59 PM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray DC) -- Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) cast his ballot Friday in Alexandria, on the first day of early voting in the commonwealth.

Warner was greeted by a small crowd of supporters and campaign staffers, while local media captured the event.

Warner is facing off against Republican Daniel Gade in this year’s elections.

You can watch the video below to hear Warner’s comments during a media availability that took place after he voted.

Warner votes in Alexandria as early voting opens in Va.

"This is the most important election of our lifetime." Sen. Mark Warner VA votes in Alexandria as Virginia opens early voting. More here >>> https://www.graydc.com/2020/09/18/sen-mark-warner-votes-in-alexandria-as-va-opens-early-voting/

Posted by Gray Television Washington News Bureau on Friday, September 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.