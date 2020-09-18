Richmond rolls out grant application for child care, learning centers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Neighborhood and community organizations can now apply for a grant from Richmond to continue or expand emergency child care and learning centers.
Stoney previously announced that $1 million in CARES Act funding would be reserved to support providers around Richmond. The money can be used to support and expand care capacity.
“These neighborhood-based organizations are trusted voices in the community with a track record of caring for our kids,” said Mayor Stoney. “This funding should allow them to continue and expand that care now that working caregivers need it more than ever.”
Applicants will need to provide liability insurance, VDSS approval and a COVID-19 guide, along with other documents.
“Our first priority is the safety and security of the children in care,” said Mayor Stoney. “It is incumbent on the city to provide safeguards to this effect.”
For more information and to apply, click here.
