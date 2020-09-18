Richmond private schools close after students test positive for COVID-19 following weekend house party

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A private school community is dealing with coronavirus concerns after a party involving more than 60 students.
Leaders at St. Catherine’s and St. Christopher’s Upper School divisions say the campuses are closed Friday and students are learning virtually after at least two students tested positive for coronavirus.
The closures will allow both schools to consult with the Virginia Department of Health to conduct thorough contact tracing and campus cleaning.
School leaders say both positive cases came from students who attended an unsupervised gathering last weekend “absent of social distancing or mask-wearing."
The school says it was able to track down many other students at the party and get them tested for coronavirus. Most of those results came back negative.
For now, parents are urged to talk to their kids to find out if they went to this party and if so, get them tested.
Over the weekend, school leaders will determine whether or not to reopen the campus for in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 21.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.