Police search for suspect accused of Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the person who they say robbed a Chesterfield convenience store.
On Aug. 25 around 1:20 a.m., police said Spencer’s Convenience Store at along Bundle Road in Chesterfield was robbed.
“The suspect entered the store by using a blunt object to gain access through the glass door,” a release said.
Once inside, the suspect took cash from the store.
Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a gray ball cap, a red short-sleeve shirt over a black long-sleeve shirt, gray pants and shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
