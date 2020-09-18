Police search for suspect accused of Chesterfield convenience store

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers. (Source: Crime Solvers)
By Hannah Smith | September 18, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 6:22 PM

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the person who they say robbed a Chesterfield convenience store.

On Aug. 25 around 1:20 a.m., police said Spencer’s Convenience Store at along Bundle Road in Chesterfield was robbed.

“The suspect entered the store by using a blunt object to gain access through the glass door,” a release said.

Once inside, the suspect took cash from the store.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a gray ball cap, a red short-sleeve shirt over a black long-sleeve shirt, gray pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

