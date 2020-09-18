Peak of Hurricane Season and our A-B-C’s just ran out

“Alpha” forms near Portugal

By Jim Duncan | September 18, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 1:31 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The astonishingly busy Atlantic Hurricane season of 2020 continues as we have exhausted the standard list and are now into the Greek alphabet with subtropical storm Alpha near Portugal. Here’s a refresher on the official named storms we’ve seen so far:

Named storms have run through the initial list
(Source: National Hurricane Center (NHC))
Now names have moved into the Greek Alphabet
(Source: National Hurricane Center)

Here’s the BIG-picture snapshot of all the current tropical systems. The Tropical Depression in the western Gulf could soon become Tropical Storm Beta which poses a heavy rain threat to the Texas Coast over the next 5 days.

Very active tropics as we are now at the typical peak of hurricane season
(Source: National Hurricane Center (NHC) and The Weather Company)

IMPORTANT NOTE: Teddy will combine with HIGH pressure over the Northeastern U.S. through the weekend into early next week to produce strong northeasterly winds along the Atlantic Coast which will greatly increase the threat of tidal flooding. Here’s the setup:

HIGH pressure will combine with offshore Teddy to enhance northeasterly winds and coastal flooding threat
(Source: The Weather Company)

Be sure to keep up with the latest on the tropics on NBC12 on TV, online and on the NBC12 Weather App!

