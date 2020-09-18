Peak of Hurricane Season and our A-B-C’s just ran out

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The astonishingly busy Atlantic Hurricane season of 2020 continues as we have exhausted the standard list and are now into the Greek alphabet with subtropical storm Alpha near Portugal. Here’s a refresher on the official named storms we’ve seen so far:
Here’s the BIG-picture snapshot of all the current tropical systems. The Tropical Depression in the western Gulf could soon become Tropical Storm Beta which poses a heavy rain threat to the Texas Coast over the next 5 days.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Teddy will combine with HIGH pressure over the Northeastern U.S. through the weekend into early next week to produce strong northeasterly winds along the Atlantic Coast which will greatly increase the threat of tidal flooding. Here’s the setup:
Be sure to keep up with the latest on the tropics on NBC12 on TV, online and on the NBC12 Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.