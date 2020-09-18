Northam orders state flags to be flown at half-staff after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

Governor Ralph Northam has ordered the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 18, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 9:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has ordered Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Northam released the following statement in response to her death:

“It is with the deepest sadness that Pam and I mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a giant on the court, a brilliant legal mind, and an unwavering beacon in the fight for equal justice and gender equity. Justice Ginsburg’s eloquence and passion made the world better and fairer—that includes ensuring my alma mater, the Virginia Military Institute, admitted women as cadets. Her loss leaves a tremendous void on the Court and in this country. May her legacy in the pursuit of justice live on, and may her memory be a blessing.”

