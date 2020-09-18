News to Know for Sept. 18: Early voting starts today; Tracking your ballot; Universal pre-k in Richmond; VHSL schedule; Kroger is giving flu shots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Rain departs early Friday morning, then a slow clearing. This weekend will be chilly
Rain will be ending 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. with a only few passing showers possible into the afternoon.
Turning partly sunny mid to late afternoon. High around 70.
Petersburg City Public Schools says a visitor has also tested positive for COVID-19. This comes a day after a staff member tested positive.
The infected visitor was at three different buildings on Sept. 14, which was Vernon Johns Middle School, Petersburg High School and Lakemont Elementary School.
The school district says the staff member was at Vernon Johns Middle School and Pleasants Lane Elementary School on the day of contact, which was Sept. 14.
As of right now, Petersburg City Public Schools does not offer in-person instruction for students and is operating under the Petersburg Virtual Academy.
Any registered voter in Virginia can cast a vote in-person for the upcoming presidential election. Early voting will last 45 days.
The big races including the president and vice-president, U.S. Senate and who you want in the House of Representatives.
Local issues and races may also be on your ballot.
In-person early voting is available until the Saturday before Election Day.
The Virginia Department of Elections also launched a new absentee mail-in ballot tracker to allow voters to follow their ballots before receiving them, and after they’re sent back to the registrar.
This is the first year that all Virginia mail-in ballots will have a barcode on the envelope, which will allow it to be tracked.
Oct. 23 is the deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot, or you’ll have to vote in person.
Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing universal pre-K for all 3- and 4-year-old’s in Richmond.
He says he hopes a plan could be finalized by 2025.
Currently, at least 700 children in the city do not attend pre-K.
The VHSL executive committee unanimously approved it’s “Championship-Plus One” schedule on Thursday.
Under this plan for the 2020-2021 school year, teams will play 60 percent of their normal regular seasons, then play a shorter playoff involving fewer teams.
The VHSL voted in July to postpone fall athletics and have each sport play a condensed season starting in December and ending in June.
Kroger Health is hosting a flu shot event in Richmond on Sept. 19.
The event is part of a program that includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations at locations around the country.
The Richmond flu shot event will be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Richmond Flying Squirrels parking lot.
Before scheduling an appointment, you will be asked to complete a vaccination consent form online.
