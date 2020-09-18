1,242 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 138,702 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday - a 1,242 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,949 deaths with 10,520 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,982,668 tests have been given throughout the state. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Five new outbreaks were reported Friday; the total number is now 963. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 21,228 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,891 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,702 cases, 304 hospitalizations, 90 deaths
- Henrico: 5,182 cases, 410 hospitalizations, 206 deaths
- Richmond: 4,434 cases, 406 hospitalizations, 55 deaths
- Hanover: 1,198 cases, 97 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 710 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 26 deaths
- Goochland: 254 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
