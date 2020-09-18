1,242 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths reported in Virginia

Health department blames data backlog for 2 consecutive days of death increases

1,242 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths reported in Virginia
COVID-19 numbers in Virginia. (Source: VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 30, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 9:41 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 138,702 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday - a 1,242 case increase in the last 24 hours.

The state totals stand at 2,949 deaths with 10,520 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,982,668 tests have been given throughout the state. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.

Five new outbreaks were reported Friday; the total number is now 963. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.

A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 21,228 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,891 healthcare workers.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 5,702 cases, 304 hospitalizations, 90 deaths
  • Henrico: 5,182 cases, 410 hospitalizations, 206 deaths
  • Richmond: 4,434 cases, 406 hospitalizations, 55 deaths
  • Hanover: 1,198 cases, 97 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
  • Petersburg: 710 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 26 deaths
  • Goochland: 254 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.

