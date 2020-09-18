Legal analyst explains next steps following Jusitce Ginsberg’s passing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is already promising lawmakers will consider President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
A legal analyst predicts that could lead to a public outcry. Already, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is saying leaders should wait on the outcome of the presidential election and let that person decide who should replace Ginsberg.
“We have a small handful of giants that we count as having been giants on the court…We can count the Oliver Wendell Holmes and the Thurgood Marshalls…We have had a few that have been giants and Ruth Bader Ginsberg is one of those giants,” Dr. Deirdre Condit, a VCU Professor and NBC12′s political analyst said.
The second woman to be appointed to the high court, Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death Friday signals a reflection of her incredible work.
“She is the person who crafted the courts' way of thinking about and understanding and evaluating cases on sex and gender…equality in the work pace, anti-discrimination law and in reproductive freedom law,” Condit said.
The moderate to liberal on policy must now be replaced.
“Most women in the country at least understand at some deep level that the ability to make reproductive decisions is now clearly the most important thing on the ballot a month from now if President Trump moves forward with an appointment,” she continued.
Friday night, McConnell vowed Senators will vote on who Trump decides should replace her on the high court.
“I’d be shocked if there’s not a huge response in the streets of the country if the president sets a nominee and Mitch McConnell starts hearings immediately with the goal of having someone seated before Nov. 3,” Condit added. She says that’s because the next justice will face a litmus test from the American people on where they stand on women’s rights.
Ginsberg’s death opens the door for President Trump to make his third Supreme Court nominee.
“I would not be surprised if he chooses someone who is very conservative, kind of ideological right-wing,” she said.
Condit says if November’s presidential election is contested, it could be to Trump’s advantage to have his appointee already confirmed but she also adds just because a president appoints a justice, it doesn’t mean that person will always side with them on policy.
