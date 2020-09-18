Kickers postpone match due to COVID-19 test on opposing team

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Kickers announced the home match that would have taken place on Sept. 19 has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the opposing team’s organization.
A new date for the match will be announced at a later time.
Tickets purchased for this match can be exchanged for any future 2020 regular season Richmond Kickers match, based on availability.
A Richmond Kickers' representative will be in contact with all September 19 ticket holders soon.
