Kickers postpone match due to COVID-19 test on opposing team

Kickers postpone match due to COVID-19 test on opposing team
Richmond Kickers. (Source: Richmond Kickers)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 18, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 2:16 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Kickers announced the home match that would have taken place on Sept. 19 has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the opposing team’s organization.

A new date for the match will be announced at a later time.

Tickets purchased for this match can be exchanged for any future 2020 regular season Richmond Kickers match, based on availability.

A Richmond Kickers' representative will be in contact with all September 19 ticket holders soon.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.