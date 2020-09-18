House fire near elementary school in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries are reported after a home caught fire early Friday morning in Chesterfield.
Several fire engines, a ladder truck and two ambulances rushed to the 13200 block of Bailey Bridge Road around 1:30am and found heavy fire conditions at a two-story home. Using a fire hydrant from Alberta Smith Elementary School across the street, crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
