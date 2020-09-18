Hanover Fire & EMS make furry friend after rescuing owner

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Fire and EMS made a new friend after they responded to a call where Reggie, a Newfoundland dog, and his owner became stuck down a steep drop.
Hanover Fire and EMS posted on Facebook saying that Reggie and his owner were at Pole Green Park on Tuesday going for a walk while Reggie fetched softballs from the woods.
“A few minutes later, Hanover County 911 received a call for a female and her dog stuck in some mud/brush down a 25 foot drop off. Laurel Meadow Engine 417 and Eastern Hanover Engine 403 responded to the incident,” the post said.
Crews went into the woods on foot to find the pair.
After locating them, crews were able to free the owner and help get her up the hill while Reggie was able to free himself and get to safety.
Crews said Reggie stopped by the station on Friday for a visit.
