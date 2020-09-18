Forecast: Early morning rain, then Sally’s remnants pull away

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Rain departs early Friday morning, then a slow clearing. This weekend will be chilly (for September) and dry.
FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain ending 7-9am with a only few passing showers possible into the afternoon. Turning partly sunny mid to late afternoon. High around 70. (Early Rain Chance 70%)
This weekend will feel like late october! BUT along the tidal rivers of the Eastern VA, we’ll be watching for Coastal Flooding due to a strong onshore breeze.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 50s, highs mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s
