First teen dies due to COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health reports that a teenager has died due to COVID-19. This is the state’s first death of a child.
Health officials said the teenager was a resident in the Southside Health District, which includes Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties.
“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19. On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to the teenager’s family and loved ones,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “No age group is immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this unfortunate event, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in some areas of the Commonwealth, is a reminder that we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community.”
No further information regarding the teenager was released to protect the teen’s privacy and family.
The death will be elected on the state’s data dashboard on Saturday, Sept. 19.
