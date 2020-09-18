Day care worker charged with murder in 2019 death of Virginia infant

Teresa Council, 57, is charged with felony murder, involuntary manslaugher and child neglect. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 18, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 1:03 PM

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Stafford County day care worker has been charged with murder and neglect in the 2019 death of an infant.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Spinnaker Way on Nov. 12, 2019, around 5 p.m. for an unresponsive 4-month-old child. The infant was taken to a hospital and died on Nov. 15.

The investigation revealed the infant had been dropped off an at in-home day care and went into cardiac arrest while in the care of 57-year-old Teresa Council. An arrest warrant was issued nearly a year later for Council on charges of felony murder, involuntary manslaugher and child neglect.

On Sept. 18, 2020, Council was arrested during a traffic stop and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

