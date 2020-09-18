Cultural Arts Center first outdoor concert will feature The Super Sugar Beats

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - The Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen will be featuring its first outdoor concert of the new season with The Super Sugar Beats.
The Super Sugar Beats will be performing groovy tunes from the 60′s and 70′s.
The 60-minute concert will take place at The Cultural Arts Center’s Center Field at 2880 Mountain Road, along with social distancing.
Tickets are $30 for 1-2 people in a pod or $50 for 3-4 people in a pod.
Day-of tickets are $20 per person, at the door.
Chairs, blankets, and coolers are welcome. Alcohol is prohibited.
