2 charged in shooting death of 19-year-old in Henrico

Breshon Evins (Source: Henrico Police)
By Hannah Smith | September 18, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 4:58 PM

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Henrico.

Police were patrolling the area of Edgefield Court around 2:43 p.m. on Sept. 18 when they hear several shots and people screaming.

Police were called to the scene along Edgefield Court around 2:43 p.m. on Friday in response to shots fired. (Source: NBC12)

Officers found 19-year old Joshua Paul Mitrenga, of Bumpass, in a wooded area between Crenshaw Apartments and Edgefield Court.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but later died.

Detectives arrested a juvenile and 18-year old Breshon Evins in connection to the shooting.

Police said the juvenile turned himself in and is charged on a petition for conspiracy to commit murder. Evins is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

