2 charged in shooting death of 19-year-old in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Henrico.
Police were patrolling the area of Edgefield Court around 2:43 p.m. on Sept. 18 when they hear several shots and people screaming.
Officers found 19-year old Joshua Paul Mitrenga, of Bumpass, in a wooded area between Crenshaw Apartments and Edgefield Court.
He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but later died.
Detectives arrested a juvenile and 18-year old Breshon Evins in connection to the shooting.
Police said the juvenile turned himself in and is charged on a petition for conspiracy to commit murder. Evins is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.