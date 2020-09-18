Amtrak launches reduced multi-ride fares on Northeast Regional trains

Amtrak launches reduced multi-ride fares on Northeast Regional trains
Amtrak (Source: Pixabay)
By Hannah Smith | September 18, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 5:20 PM

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - Amtrak has launched reduced multi-ride fares for travelers on Northeast Regional trains between Boston and Virginia.

Multi-ride travelers can save up to 40 percent on their monthly tickets and 50 percent for 10-ride tickets.

“The discount program incorporates part of the latest customer amenity, Amtrak RideReserveSM, which allows customers who purchase monthly, ten-ride and six-ride multi-ride tickets to confirm their trip prior to boarding on the Amtrak apps and on Amtrak.com or before departure at a staffed ticket window,” a release said.

Here is a look at the rides:

Prices for trips.
Prices for trips. (Source: Amtrak)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.