Amtrak launches reduced multi-ride fares on Northeast Regional trains

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - Amtrak has launched reduced multi-ride fares for travelers on Northeast Regional trains between Boston and Virginia.
Multi-ride travelers can save up to 40 percent on their monthly tickets and 50 percent for 10-ride tickets.
“The discount program incorporates part of the latest customer amenity, Amtrak RideReserveSM, which allows customers who purchase monthly, ten-ride and six-ride multi-ride tickets to confirm their trip prior to boarding on the Amtrak apps and on Amtrak.com or before departure at a staffed ticket window,” a release said.
Here is a look at the rides:
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.