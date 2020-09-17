Virginia vs. Virginia Tech rescheduled for December 12

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia and Virginia Tech were set to open the season against each other this Saturday. Now, as they have during previous campaigns, they’ll face off in the season finale.
The ACC has rescheduled the game for December 12, the final contest on each team’s slate. A prime-time kickoff was set for this Saturday before COVID-19 issues in the Hokies' locker room forced the postponement. Earlier this week, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said it was the right call to postpone the game. The Hokies could not have enough players at certain positions game-ready to safely put a team on the field.
While Fuente indicated that his team has seen increased cases within its ranks since the return of the student body, UVA’s handling of the virus has been exceptional. The Cavaliers have not reported a positive test involving a member of the football program since July 24.
Last year, the Wahoos snapped a 15-game losing streak to their arch rivals with a 39-30 victory in Charlottesville, and this year they’ll try to win in Blacksburg for the first time since 1998.
Virginia kicks off its season on September 26, hosting Duke, while the Hokies also open up next Saturday, welcoming NC State.
