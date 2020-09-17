Virginia vs. Virginia Tech rescheduled for December 12

The ACC has rescheduled the game for December 12, the final contest on each team’s slate. A prime-time kickoff was set for this Saturday before COVID-19 issues in the Hokies' locker room forced the postponement. Earlier this week, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said it was the right call to postpone the game. The Hokies could not have enough players at certain positions game-ready to safely put a team on the field.