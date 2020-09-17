VHSL adopts condensed 2020-2021 schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The VHSL executive committee unanimously approved it’s “Championship-Plus One” schedule on Thursday.
Under this plan for the 2020-2021 school year, teams will play 60 percent of their normal regular seasons, then play a shorter playoff involving fewer teams. The VHSL voted in July to postpone fall athletics and have each sport play a condensed season starting in December and ending in June.
Winter sports will run from December 7 through February 20, with the first contest on December 21. Fall sports will begin practices on February 4 and continue until May 1, with competition beginning on March 1. Spring sports will cap off the schedule from April 12 through June 26, with April 26 marking the first competitions.
Region tournaments in football will have four teams, followed by state semifinals and championship games.
