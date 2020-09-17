UVA at Virginia Tech football game rescheduled for Dec. 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Commonwealth Clash is back in its traditional spot at the end of the regular season.
The ACC announced on Thursday that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game has been moved to December 12th.
The 'Hoos and Hokies were scheduled to play this Saturday, but that game had been postponed, due to COVID-19 issues in the Virginia Tech program.
UVA and Tech have played in the last week of the regular season every year since 2006, but when the ACC adopted a Conference +1 schedule in July, the Cavaliers and Hokies were slated for Week Two.
With the change, Virginia is now scheduled to play two regular season games in December for the first time in program history, as the Wahoos will host Boston College on December 5th.
The Virginia football team ended a fifteen-year losing streak against the Hokies last season, as the Cavaliers rallied to beat Virginia Tech 39-30 at Scott Stadium.
