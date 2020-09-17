UVA students under mandatory quarantine after COVID-19 cases detected

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly 200 University of Virginia students living in the Balz-Dobie Residence Hall are being told to stay in their rooms, stay away from other people, and keep a close eye on their own symptoms because some of them are coronavirus-positive.
“For about a day or two before, some kids had been saying, ‘hey I might have symptoms,’” UVA student and Balz-Dobie resident Akaash Kamdar said.
Wastewater testing at the Balz-Dobie Residence Hall on UVA Grounds provided the first coronavirus clues.
Kamdar was in class when he received the news of the outbreak in his residence hall.
“I kind of expected it. I didn’t know it was going to happen that quickly,” he said.
Word came to the students from the university in an email letting them know that medical staff would be going door-to-door to conduct the nasopharyngeal tests.
“It was definitely strange seeing doctors in your building coming around and testing,” UVA student and Balz-Dobie resident Sully Beck said.
Beck has been living in Balz-Dobie for two weeks, and says most people have been following the coronavirus protocols.
“Especially the people on our floor, the majority of people have been following the rules,” Beck said.
UVA hopes to have all the COVID-19 tests back by the weekend. While they wait for those results, students in the dorms must stay in their rooms unless they have to use the bathroom or retrieve their meals.
“We’re honestly making the best of it. Around nighttime some kids would just open up their window and have their speaker and just play some music to just like raise spirits,” Kamdar said.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District will be in touch with anyone at the University of Virginia who tests positive for the coronavirus within 24 hours of their diagnosis to begin contact tracing.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.