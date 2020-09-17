Trout stocking to return in October

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The start of the 2021 Trout Stocking season will return this fall.
The Department of Wildlife Resources said from Oct. 1 through May 31, 2021, staff will stock nearly a million catchable fish in 200 water locations throughout Virginia.
“Favorable conditions at the hatcheries this summer mean that anglers can expect quality fish to be stocked all season long,” the DWR said.
The DWR asks that anglers follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when interacting with hatchery staff while they are stocking.
On Oct. 1, the DWR will start announcing stockings via the Daily Trout Stocking webpage and the Trout Line (434-525-3474). Information will be updated after 3 p.m. each day during the season.
