Thursday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for Heavy rain and a flash flood watch

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy and rainy. Heavy rain threat increases from south to north mainly during the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers could arrive as soon as sunrise in RVA. Localized flooding possible mainly across the southern tier counties of Virginia where there could be 3-5″ total by early Friday morning. RVA could see 2-3 inches. High around 70. (Rain Chance: 100%)