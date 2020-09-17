Richmond couple says police would not investigate alleged hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond couple, involved in an alleged hit and run, says they were left to foot a hefty repair bill. It comes after a surprising response from the Richmond Police Department about why they weren’t going to investigate at all.
“I’m disappointed in RPD. I’m disappointed in their response. I’m really frustrated,” said Jason Farneth.
Farenth was shocked by a letter he and his wife received from Richmond Police.
He says his wife was involved in a hit-and-run on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard on Aug. 26.
When the couple took the case to police, the department said it would not investigate “due to the continued civil unrest.”
The couple even had a photo of the car and license plate of the alleged suspect.
“So we were just completely baffled, and at that point is when I started making calls,” said Farenth.
Four unreturned calls later and without a police report, they’re now stuck dealing with an estimated $2,000 repair bill just two weeks before their second child is due.
Farenth thinks getting the police involved earlier could have quickly resolved the incident.
After we reached out to police this week, a Richmond police lieutenant went to their home and apologized.
“Until I called your guys and then I got an apology - which I appreciate - but it doesn’t really solve the problem for me right now,” said Farenth.
Richmond police say the letter was sent in error and does not reflect an actual change in investigation policy or practice.
The department would only release a statement saying, “The wording in the letter does not properly reflect the manner in which the Richmond Police Department investigates criminal activity. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention and as always, we encourage citizens to make us aware if there is any dissatisfaction with the service we provide.”
Richmond police say it will attempt to investigate by pulling any surveillance video from the area.
