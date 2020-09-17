Police identify man who died after being shot multiple times

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the man who died following a shooting in Richmond Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Redd Street at approximately 7:46 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, identified as Marquis B. Bushnell, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he later died at the hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
