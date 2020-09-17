Petersburg City Public Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) says a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district says the staff member was at Vernon Johns Middle School and Pleasants Lane Elementary School on the day of contact, which was Sept. 14.
“We are working with the Petersburg Health Department and Crater Health District to inform the necessary individuals and to continue our mitigation efforts,” PCPS says. “Letters and/or phone calls are going out today to the appropriate staff members and families.”
As of right now, Petersburg City Public Schools does not offer in-person instruction for students and is operating under the Petersburg Virtual Academy.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.