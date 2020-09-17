News to Know for Sept. 17: School names delayed; Petersburg staff member has COVID-19; Senate kills paid sick leave bill; Children’s Museum reopens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Cloudy and rainy. Heavy rain threat increases from south to north mainly during the afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers could arrive as soon as sunrise in RVA.
Localized flooding possible mainly across the southern tier counties of Virginia where there could be 3-5″ total by early Friday morning.
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Richmond Wednesday evening.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) says a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district says the staff member was at Vernon Johns Middle School and Pleasants Lane Elementary School on the day of contact, which was Sept. 14.
As of right now, Petersburg City Public Schools does not offer in-person instruction for students and is operating under the Petersburg Virtual Academy.
Those waiting to find out the new names of two new Hanover schools will have to wait a little longer.
The school board was set to approve a committee’s recommendation to re-name Lee Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle - that’s until the public sounded off Wednesday night.
Hanover will re-visit this issue next month where they are expected to decide the two schools' fates.
Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains threatened more misery for some residents of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama on Thursday, even as the storm’s remnants were forecast to dump as much as a foot of rain and spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas.
Coastal residents, meanwhile, looked to begin the recovery from a storm that turned streets into rivers, ripped roofs off buildings, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and killed at least one person.
The National Hurricane Center said the system was moving through southeast Alabama, would cross over central Georgia on Thursday and reach South Carolina on Thursday night.
Jessy Jimenez Remigios, 23, is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, damage to property and speeding.
The trooper was taken to the hospital with facial injuries. He has since been released.
Remigios was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.
A Virginia Senate committee has killed legislation that would have required employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave for workers who have to quarantine because of COVID-19.
The vote by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee effectively closes the possibility of passing a sick leave requirement during a special legislative session called in part to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The same committee killed a similar bill earlier in the session.
Early in-person voting starts Friday, Sept. 18, and the Registrar’s office said they are ready for thousands of people to cast their ballots. And as we found out, it’s a pretty easy process.
Voters do not have to have a reason to want to vote early in-person.
This option is available until the Saturday before Election Day.
The Children’s Museum of Richmond is reopening to the public on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Tickets will need to be purchased in advance for members and general admission. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Visits to the museum will be booked 1 hour and 45 minutes apart. All exhibit spaces and high-touch areas will be cleaned between sessions.
