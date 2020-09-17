N.C. lieutenant governor calls for schools to reopen without mask mandate

N.C. lieutenant governor calls for schools to reopen without mask mandate
In this June 29, 2020 file photo North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest speaks to members of the media during a news conference in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., vetoed a string of bills on Thursday, July 2, 2020 passed in the Republican-controlled legislature to reopen businesses and help reignite parts of the economy most hurt by the coronavirus. Forest, who is running against Cooper in the November gubernatorial election, sued the governor earlier this week for unilaterally closing businesses and mandating face masks. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
By BRYAN ANDERSON | AP and WBTV Web Staff | September 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 10:31 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest has called for all North Carolina K-12 public schools to reopen without requiring students or teachers to wear masks.

At a Wednesday morning news conference, the lieutenant governor said he would not mandate masks if elected governor, and that he wants the state to move quickly to Plan A so everyone can have 100% in-person learning.

The current directive from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper allows school districts to partially reopen under Plan B, but also gives local school boards the option to stay fully remote under Plan C.

Federal health officials have encouraged mask wearing as an effective way to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.