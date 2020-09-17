Largest container ship to call U.S. East Coast will arrive in Savannah on Friday

Largest container ship to call U.S. East Coast will arrive in Savannah on Friday
CMA CGM Brazil (Source: Georgia Ports Authority)
By WTOC Staff | September 17, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 4:10 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The largest container ship ever to serve the United States East Coast will arrive in Savannah on Friday.

The Garden City Terminal will welcome the CMA CGM Brazil. A ship with a capacity of more than 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units, according to the Georgia Ports Authority.

The ship is expected to begin its journey up the Savannah River at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday. The ship could cross in front of the River Street area around 9 a.m.

You can track the CMA CGM Brazil here.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.