Henrico officer plays football with children

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico police officer played football with some children at an apartment complex on Wednesday.
Henrico police said photos were captured of one of their officers playing football with young children and teenagers in the yard of the Hope Village Apartments in Glen Allen.
“I’m not sure of the officers name but with all the unnecessary tension and negativity toward officers, this was just what was needed. Thank you to the entire Henrico Police department for being amazing, fearless Angels protecting us,” a comment said.
Police said the photos were posted on Facebook, which was shared with them by multiple people.
