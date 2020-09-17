Forecast: Flood risk continues into Friday but a much nicer weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tracking rainfall from Sally that will bring a soaking rain to much of Virginia with heavy rain Today through early tomorrow.
TONIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy and rainy. Heavy rain threat increases from south to north mainly during the overnight hours. Localized flooding possible mainly across the southern tier counties of Virginia where there could be 3-5″ total by early Friday morning. RVA could see 2-3 inches. High around 70. (Rain Chance: 100%)
FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain ending during the morning with lingering showers into the afternoon towards southeastern Virginia. Lows in the low 60s, highs upper 60s. (Rain Chance 80%, mainly before noon)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 50s, highs mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.