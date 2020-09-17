Collapsing inmates, cold hot dogs and one nurse: quarantine in a Virginia prison

It was early July and Virginia prison officials thought they had the coronavirus pandemic pretty well under control.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s secretary of public safety, Brian Moran, told lawmakers that they were down to 16 active cases among 28,000 inmates — a result, he said, of extensive prevention measures undertaken by the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Lawyers for the department delivered a similar message to a federal judge who expressed alarm that the state’s review of inmates for an emergency early release program approved by the General Assembly was slowing to a crawl. Virginia had reduced its prison population by just 2 percent since the pandemic began — the smallest drop of any state in the union, according to a nationwide analysis by The Marshall Project and the Associated Press.
“VDOC’s aggressive testing measures and other precautions appear to have the greatly limited potential transmission of the virus,” wrote Attorney General Mark Herring’s office, which is representing the department.
But if the state was declaring victory over COVID-19 behind bars, it would soon prove fleeting.
In the two and a half months since the department’s case count among inmates has doubled to more than 3,000. A total of 21 prisoners and one staff member have now died. The virus has spread to prisons that hold some of the department’s most medically vulnerable inmates. And men with less than a year left to serve to say that despite qualifying for the early release program, they continued to be held in crowded dormitories where they’ve since contracted the virus.
“It’s a horrible sight in here,” said Isaiah Johnson, a 39-year-old from Newport News who is scheduled to be released in January, making him eligible for the program. In a telephone call from a building at Deerfield Correctional Center housing nearly 200 infected inmates, he said he and the other inmates learned they tested positive last week. He said there’s just one nurse attending to the men and it’s fallen on inmates with mild symptoms to caring for the sickest, some of whom struggle to breathe and are unable to move or use the bathroom without help.
“We’re left to fend for ourselves. We stand over them when they’re quivering and shaking. We pick them up when they fall.”
