Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old out of Stafford County.
On Sept. 16 at approximately 9:59 p.m., deputies responded to the Courthouse Valero at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway for a reported abduction.
According to a witness, Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez, 17, had entered the store visibly distraught.
Fernandez asked to use the phone and a clerk provided one.
As Fernandez used the phone to call a relative for a ride, 19-year-old Rodney Richards, Jr. entered the store and took the phone from Fernandez.
Richards proceeded to forcibly remove Fernandez from the store.
They were last seen leaving the convenience store southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway in a white older model four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
Fernandez is described as having black hair and brown eyes weighing at 160 pounds. Fernandez is 5′1″ tall and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.
Richards, who is described as having black hair, brown eyes weighing 230 pounds and 5′10″ inches tall.
Police say Richards is an acquaintance of Fernandez and also has a Spotsylvania address and warrants for abduction, assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and driving suspended have been obtained against Richards.
Police say Richards made threats of using a firearm to ‘shoot up’ the business where the abduction occurred and has been stopped in Stafford County last month with pistol ammunition.
Anyone with information that could assist in locating them is asked to call the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.
