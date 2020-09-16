VSP: Richmond man arrested after punching trooper in face

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police arrested a Richmond man after they say he punched a trooper in the face.
Jessy Jimenez Remigios, 23, is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, damage to property and speeding.
Police said a trooper conducted a traffic stop around 11:38 a.m. on Wednesday after he saw a vehicle speeding along Interstate 64 west in Henrico.
“During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Remigios complied with the trooper’s request to exit the vehicle and took a seat on the guardrail. When the trooper returned to his patrol car, Remigios returned to his car to retrieve something from inside and then threw it into the woods,” VSP said in a release.
After seeing that, the trooper approached Remigios again, and police say he became combative towards the trooper.
Officials said a struggle started and Remigios “punched the trooper in the face.”
“Remigios and the trooper were on the ground at this point and Remigios was trying to forcibly remove the trooper’s sidearm,” a release said.
Two other drivers saw the struggle, pulled over and then pulled Remigios off the trooper. The drivers held him until additional police arrived.
“We are greatly appreciative of the valiant actions put forth by the two men who came to the aid of Trooper Deus,” said Captain Ted E. Jones, Virginia State Police Richmond Division commander. “There is no telling how this situation may have ended had these men not arrived when they did and had the suspect taken possession of the trooper’s firearm.”
The trooper was taken to the hospital with facial injuries. He has since been released.
Remigios was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Officials said the object Remigios threw in the woods was a bag of marijuana.
Remigios is being held at Henrico County Jail.
