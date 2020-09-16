Sister of Stafford County hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to come forward

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Amber Law is relying on the fondest memories she had with her older brother Stephen Law Jr. because she is now faced with the reality that she will never have the chance to make new ones with him again.
“We went to Disney world, we stayed for two weeks, and it was the best time - just two kids without a care in the world,” reflected Amber. “It was like every sibling relationship - we had our tiffs, we were always there for one another and always helped each other out when possible.”
The day after Labor Day, Amber got a call from her family with the worst news she could have imagined.
“The phone rang, it was my cousin and he just said that my brother was run over by a car and the person took off,” said Amber. “I kept saying it was a lie, that it wasn’t true.”
But state police confirmed the worst. They say Stephen was killed in a hit-and-run the morning after Labor Day in Stafford County.
Police say it happened around 4 a.m. along I-95 at mile marker 144, where they say he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
“I’ll never see him again, I’ll never hear his voice, I’ll never fight with him,” cried Amber.
Amber says Stephen was known to walk everywhere, including work, but she has no idea why he was walking on the interstate that night.
“We don’t know why or how he got on there, what made him go on there, what was he doing, that’s what we’re trying to figure out,” said Amber.
Police say Stephen was wearing dark clothing when he was hit. The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could have damage on the passenger or driver’s side of the vehicle.
With tears in her eyes, Amber says she will never have closure until she gets the answers she needs and the person behind the wheel that morning turns themself in.
“I know that you’re probably scared and you have a family that you’re trying to stay with and protect, but he had a family too. He had a kid, he had a sister, cousins friends, that all cared about him. I know somebody saw something,” Amber said. “I’m not at peace, won’t be until the person comes forward and then I may not be happy, but I will be at ease knowing we got the person that did it.”
If you would like to support the family you can do so HERE.
Anyone with information should contact Virginia State Trooper A. Biffany at 540-891-4108.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.